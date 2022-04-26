After leaving the multiverse into a complete mess, Miles Morales will need his superhero counterparts from other dimensions to fight off the unwelcomed powerful supervillains. Apart from Gwen Stacy and Spider-Man 2099, the young web crawler from Earth 610 will be accompanied by many more characters as Sony gears up to dive deeper into the little-known territory of the multiverse.

After announcing new dates for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse two-part sequels, the studio giant has now unveiled the first 15 minutes of the upcoming ambitious project. Additionally, the official title of the third instalment of the franchise was also announced indicating a much bigger adventure for the neighbourhood friendly superheroes.

Spider-Verse 2 new footage unveiled

The first 15 minutes of footage of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was unveiled during this year's CinemaCon. As the description of the footage provided by Screen Rant, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099 can be seen locking horns with Spider-Man's sworn enemy, The Vulture.

As per the outlet, the footage showed Gwen Stacy's father, NYPD Captain George Stacy, telling her about getting a lead on the Spider Gwen case. Meanwhile, The Vulture causes havoc in the city promoting Spider Gwen and her father to reach there. While Gwen changes into her superhero alter ego, she webs her father to the car to keep him out of harm's way. As per the outlet, The Vulture holds a different animation style than Gwen Stacy, similar to what fans saw in the first instalment of the film, and has an Italian accent.

Soon, a new portal brings together Spider-Man 2099, Jessica Drew-- described as a 'pregnant black lady with a big afro' as the three web crawlers save the citizens from being crushed by a falling building. More in the footage, Captain Stacy finds out Spider Gwen's real identity and appears heartbroken.

On the other side of the multiverse, Miles Morales tries to juggle between being an ordinary student with his parents' expectations riding on his shoulders to saving his Earth from the supervillains that do not belong there. During his visit to the guidance counsellor, Morales' Spider-sense tingles as he leaves from there. The footage ends with the guidance counsellor teller Morales' mom, ''He's lying to you and I think you know it."

Spider-Verse 3 title announced

As per Screen Rant, the official title of the third instalment of the movie was announced which is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2, 2023, while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

