'Spiderman: No Way Home' Trailer Leaks, Tom Cruise's Lunch: Hollywood Recap For Aug 23

Tom Holland Addresses 'Spiderman' Trailer Leak; Pens To-the-point Caption For Fans

Actor Tom Holland has recently responded to the Spiderman trailer leak. Holland has taken to his official Instagram handle and seemingly responded to the leak of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, which happened primarily on TikTok. On August 22, the highly-anticipated trailer of the film had leaked online. Many fans and followers shared what appeared to be footage from Sony and Marvel Studios' much-awaited sequel to the Spiderman franchise. Read here

Tom Cruise Spotted Having Chicken Tikka Kebab At Asha Bhosle's Restaurant In Birmingham

Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise returned to England to resume his shooting commitments in Birmingham. He was recently seen enjoying a quiet lunch. However, his choice of the restaurant has caught the eye of netizens as he was spotted leaving legendary singer Asha Bhosle's Indian restaurant in the city of Birmingham after spending two hours relishing delectable Indian cuisines. Along with fans, the owner of the restaurant took notice of Cruise's surprising visit and extended her appreciation via social media. Take a close look at what the senior actor ordered at the restaurant. Read here

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Take Their Kids To 'Magic Castle' Clubhouse In LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time with their kids, in an attempt to bond as a unit. According to previous reports, the two planned to spend as much time as they could before the end of summer prior to heading off to separate work projects soon. Here's what the rekindled flames did for their kids.

William Petersen Of 'Crime Scene Investigation' Hospitalized Due To Long Work Hours

William Petersen, the star of CSI, was admitted to the hospital on Friday, August 20. The actor was taken to the hospital after becoming ill on the set of the popular sequel criminal thriller television series. William Petersen was reportedly rushed to the hospital "as a precautionary measure," according to reports. This occurred because he was weary from "working long hours on the set of the show for the past 12 weeks," according to the article. Read here

Modern Family's Cam A.k.a. Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged To His Girlfriend Of Five Years!

Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet is engaged! Stonestreet, who played the role of Cameron Tucker a.k.a. Cam on the hit comedy show Modern Family, recently announced his engagement with his long-time partner Lindsay Schweitzer. Here's all we know about it.

