'Spiderman: No Way Home' Trailer Leak Has Fans In Splits; Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

The much-awaited trailer of the Tom Holland starrer movie Spider-Man: No Way Home was recently leaked online. Fans were sent into a frenzy as the trailer was leaked. The movie has been in the headlines ever since its inception and much about the star cast has been kept under wraps. As the movie's trailer was leaked fans took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer leaked

The movie is intended to be the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Alfred Molina. Recently the trailer of the much-awaited movie was leaked online and was one of the most trending topics on social media. As per a report by Hollywood Reporter, Sony studio tried to take down all the tweets and posts that featured the trailer of the movie. Some tweets that shared the video of the alleged trailer were taken down and slapped with a copyright statement. Take a look at netizens responses to Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leak-

Footage of Andrew Garfield and the person who leaked the trailer .#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/xwLFZQPMHM — KrazerSpez (@PatnaikSachit) August 23, 2021

Marvel’s Kevin Fiege after finding out who leaked the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer. pic.twitter.com/AkmYoPYCOR — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 23, 2021

Marvel Fans trying to see if Tobey Mcguire and Andrew Garfield are in that 14p #SpiderManNoWayHome leaked trailer pic.twitter.com/sqfUbJSla9 — ProminentMic (@ProminentMic) August 23, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome

Tom Holland seeing. Him After

That the No Way Home Realizing that

Trailer Leaked He don't do it pic.twitter.com/TfE3XVS3l7 — S.B✨ (@sumanba56194190) August 23, 2021

There were rumours that actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire who previously played Spider-Man in movies are set to feature in an extended cameo in No Way Home. Kevin Feige in an interview with Comicbook addressed these rumours and said, "I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all thing. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years."

Meanwhile, MCU is gearing up for the release of their first-ever Asian super-hero movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. In the film, Shang-Chi is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization. The movie is written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Image: Spider-Man movie Instagram