SpiderVerse Set To Expand With Miles Morales Spin-off, Spider Woman Movie

Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse, which premiered on June 1 in India, has been receiving rave reviews. During the film's world premiere, producers Amy Pascal and Avi Arad teased fans with the exciting news of not one, but two upcoming spin-off movies. Pascal officially confirmed the development of Spider-Woman and a live-action Miles Morales movie, stating, "It's all happening."

This marks the first official confirmation of these highly speculated projects. Additionally, producer Avi Arad hinted that Spider-Woman will be coming sooner than expected, promising an official update in the near future. The SpiderVerse continues to captivate audiences with its expanding universe, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more thrilling adventures.

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 4 stalled due to writer's strike

Amy Pascal also gave an interesting insight into the much awaited Spider Man 4 movie. She mentioned that the Tom Holland, Zendaya starrer film is in the works but is currently paused because of the writer’s strike. At the premiere, the producer said, “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are”.

Addressing the movie's delay, the producer acknowledged the ongoing writer's strike and expressed their support for the cause. While the film's production is in progress, the impact of the strike means that no work is currently taking place. The producer emphasized that once the writers resolve their issues and come together, the movie will promptly resume its production. The writers are on a strike since May 2 and the issue is yet to be resolved.

About Spider-Man across SpiderVerse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse that released today has been directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K Thompson and Kemp Powers. Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Daniel Kaluuya headline the project. It is the second movie in the Spiderverse franchise and a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse. A third movie in the series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Verse is in the pipeline and is expected to release in 2024.