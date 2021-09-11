Spike Lee Reveals How Long 'The Academy' Took To Acclaim His Body Of Work

Popular American filmmaker and actor, Spike Lee recently attended the 46th Chaplin Award Gala and called out on a few movies that were less deserving ones under the category of Best Picture. The artist was also asked whether his work was recognised too late or too early to which he gave an interesting reply.

Spike Lee even opened up about The Academy’s voting choices from his childhood as he used to watch the ceremony with her mother on Sunday night.

Spike Lee calling out on The Academy's voting choices

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, when Spike Lee was asked whether his work was recognised too late or too soon, he exclaimed, “Too soon?” and further mentioned-

“We all want to get acclaim and recognition for the work we do, whatever it is.” Speaking about The Academy’s voting choices, he stated, “More often than not, the films The Academy picked, I thought, ‘Oh man, that’s some bullshit. So that’s just the way it is. At that early age, I knew that films [weren’t winning] that could stand the test of time.”

Spike Lee further clarified that this was not the case with all awarded films and added that there were two best picture winners he would keep it “100” on, Driving Miss Daisy and Green Book.” He then stated that it was his opinion while adding how he had seen it again and again.

Lee also mentioned that the artists weren’t just facing Academy voters who made questionable choices but also the audiences and critics whose opinions evolve over time. “Forget about the Academy Awards. Films that come out that, like, people just pissed on,” he said. “And then when time goes by, all of a sudden, it’s a great film, he added.

Spike Lee’s movies

The artist has directed a number of movies in his career so far and garnered love from his fans. He recently came up with a war drama film, Da 5 Bloods and is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Prince of Cats which will be adapted from a 2012 graphic novel in the same name. Some of his other popular movies include Drop Squad, Pariah, Cronies, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, Oldboy, Inside Man, Summer of Sam and many more.

Image: AP