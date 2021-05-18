'Spiral' Director Darren Lynn Bousman Hopes For 'Marvelverse Of Saw Franchise'

Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman in a recent interview talked about his passion for the Saw franchise and how he feels that the movie can create a kind of shared universe that every studio has been chasing. Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe became Hollywood's biggest success, various filmmakers are trying to get their hands on such stories that open the space for the multiverse. The director also suggested that if the series continues to make new movies, horror fans will get to see the return of the original antagonist, Tobin Bell, who played the role of Jigsaw.

Spiral director talks about his interest in Saw universe

While talking in a podcast interview on Bloody Disgusting, the director revealed that he has found a renewed interest in the Saw universe. He added that earlier he thought he has done everything that can be done with the story and he has played out all his cards. Little did he know that when he worked with actors like Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, his love for such stories was re-energised. Darren further revealed that he wants to tell a lot more to the audience.

He added that just because the movie Spiral exists, it doesn't mean that there is no space for Saw 9. He called the movie a "diversion" and said that this is a different path and fans have not seen Tobin Bell at all. He thinks that if the movie turns out to be successful, there will be a sequel followed by Saw 9. After which there will be Spiral 3 and then Saw 10 or even a TV series. The director called this "Marvelverse of the Saw franchise", hinting that there will be different storylines. Concluding he said that he thinks all of this will exist in the same universe but will have different storylines that will take place.

More about Spiral: From the Book of Saw

The movie that hit the theatres on May 14 saw a very little audience due to the ongoing pandemic and uneven distribution. The makers might pick the option of releasing it on the digital platform for the audience to watch at home. Spiral marks the ninth instalment in the Saw film series. The film stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. The story follows a police officer who chases a Jigsaw copycat killer.

IMAGE: Darren Lynn Bousman's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.