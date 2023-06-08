Spot Tom Cruise. Viral Photo From MI7 Wrap Party Has The Internet Confused

Action star Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film from the Mission Impossible series, titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Meanwhile, a picture of the actor's three stunt doubles from the film surfaced online on Wednesday, and immediately went viral. The internet was left gaping at the uncanny resemblance that the three men in the frame shared with Cruise.

In the photo, the three stunt doubles were seen posing with their arms around each other. All of them were wearing white shirts and black trousers. Fans were left confused, trying to guess if any of them was the real Tom Cruise at all. See the tweet here.

(Tom Cruise poses with his Mission Impossible 7 stunt doubles | Image: @LakshmiRIyer/Twitter)

(Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's trailer | Image: Screengrab of the trailer)

Earlier, the trailer of Mission Impossible 7 was released on social media. It features a variety of scenes in various environments. In addition to a horse-chasing scenario in the desert, the trailer also includes a scene that takes place at a rave. Additionally, Cruise is shown riding a motorbike and leaping off a cliff.

Cruise is returning as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, 27 years after the release of the first film. The series regulars are also making their comeback with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. These include computer hacker Luther Stickwell (Ving Rhames), technical expert Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). The new MI films are written and directed by McQuarrie, who also worked on Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

The first film in the Mission: Impossible series debuted in 1996. Following initial critical and financial success, the franchise continued to grow over the following three decades. Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor also appeared in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, the final installment in the series, also included Henry Cavill from Man of Steel in a significant role.