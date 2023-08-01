Spy Kids Armageddon Teaser Trailer: Robert Rodriguez Introduces New Generation Of Spies

Spy Kids: Armageddon is an upcoming American spy thriller comedy movie helmed by Robert Rodriguez. The star cast of this film includes Gina Rodriguez, Everly Carganilla, Zachary Levi, and Connor Esterson. Recently, the makers unveiled its teaser trailer.

3 things you need to know

Spy Kids: Armageddon will release on Netflix on September 22.

Robert Rodrigues also created the original franchise of Spy Kids.

Spy Kids: Armageddon to bring in more action and adventure

The teaser trailer of Spy Kids opens with the introduction of two kids who receive a virtual message from their mom. Gina, who plays their mother, can be heard saying "if you guys are here, something has gone terribly wrong." The next frame features some intense action sequences among the adults. This makes the kids wonder whether their parents are spies.

Soon, the kids put on their coolest shades and outfits to save the world and their parents from the chaos. The teaser trailer also introduces some new characters and creatures. Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, "Put on your coolest shades because SPY KIDS is back with more action & more adventure."

What is the storyline of the new Spy Kids film?

The makers have shared the synopsis of the Spy Kids reboot film. it reads, "When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

In the film, Robert Rodriguez introduced the new generation of spies to the world. They are Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez and Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez.