'Squid Game' Cast To Appear As Guests On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'?

The South Korean series Squid Game is extensively growing its fan base and showing no signs of slowing down as it reaches number one in over 90 countries within ten days of its release. Starring some of the most renowned actors of South Korea, the cast members are enjoying global fame with many of them adding millions of followers on their Instagram handle. Continuing the saga, the Squid Game cast members will now appear on the popular American talk show.

Squid Game cast to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

According to a report from Headline Planet, the NBC talk show has added the cast members of the drama series to the guestlist for the episode of October 6. The South Korean actors will join the previously added guests Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX on the show. While no details have been released as to how many members will grace the talk show, the series features Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Wi Ha Joon in significant roles.

More on Squid Game

The Squid Game is a drama series depicting a deadly survival series where 456 money-hungry participants enter to win a huge amount. Released on September 17, 2021, on Netflix, the show gave a deadly twist to childhood playground games as participants compete to win a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize. All the participants in the series coming from different backgrounds share financial difficulties which prompts them to participate in the game.

The series features Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha‑joon, Lee Jung‑jae and more. Within four weeks of its release, the South Korean series was already competing with the streamer frontrunners Bridgerton, Lupin, and The Witcher to be the most viewed Netflix series around the world per household.

Following the success of the series, many are wondering if the makers plan to make a sequel soon. According to Pinvilla, PD Hwang Dong-Hyuk revealed that there have been no concrete plans underway to create a second season. Additionally, he revealed that he would include experienced directors from the industry to work on the sequel if the makers plan to give another go-to series.

