'Squid Game' Fame HoYeon Jung Bags Another Hollywood Film, Joe Talbot's 'The Governesses'

After the immense success of Squid Game, its star HoYeon Jung is adding some international feathers to her career. The actor was recently featured in The Weeknd's music video Out Of Time alongside Jim Carrey. She also signed a series named Disclaimer with Cate Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen. She is now all set to star in a Hollywood film titled The Governesses which is being helmed by Joe Talbot.

As per a report by Variety, Squid Game star HoYeon Jung will share the screen space with Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve in director Joe Talbot's upcoming film The Governesses. The film will mark HoYeon Jung's second Hollywood project. The Governesses will reportedly follow the story of three rebellious governesses, who inspire the minds of the boys in their care to upend the household they work in. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name by Anne Serre. The book is known for its feminist fantasy and the director's take on narrating the story will be something exciting for the viewers. Talbot has earlier worked on The Last Black Man In San Francisco, which became a massive hit.

More about 'Disclaimer'

As per a report by Deadline, the upcoming show Disclaimer is touted to be a thriller series. HoYeon Jung will be seen playing the role of Kim, who works under journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, played by Cate Blanchett. Her character is expected to be ambitious, hardworking and eager to please. He also understands that working for Ravencroft will be a huge break for her career.

The series' plot is set to revolve around the life of Ravenscroft, who has attained respect as a TV journalist and is known for exposing the violations committed by long-running institutions. The series will see Ravenscroft fearing the revelation of her darkest secret after stumbling on a novel at her bedside which has a character much similar to her.

The other cast members of the series include Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The screenplay of the upcoming series has been penned by Alfonso Cuaron, who is also helming the project. HoYeon Jung is also rumoured to star in the second season of the South Korean hit show, Squid Game.

(Image: @hoooooyeony/Instagram)