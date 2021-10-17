Squid Game: Pete Davidson & Rami Malek Brings Quirky Twists To Series In 'SNL' Spoof Song

Pete Davidson and guest host Rami Malek had a special surprise planned for Squid Game fans on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The duo performed a spoof country number, a cover of Turn Up On the Weekend by Branchez & Big Wet and added a Squid Game twist to the song. The musical number began with the two finding themselves having financial problems and deciding to join the Squid Game, which is all about the economically disadvantaged playing a survival game to get their hands on a huge cash prize.

Pete Davidson and Rami Malek's spoof Squid Game song

Like the contestants of the Netflix hit show with huge debts to pay off, Pete Davidson and Rami Malek will fill their shoes in a spoof song on SNL. The duo put on the famous green tracksuit as they take part in games from the show including the popular red light, green light. Davidson sings, "There’s a robot girl who caught me running, better duck behind the nearest guy.” The song also includes viewers being confused about Korean currency and includes other references that would hit home for Squid Game fans. The spoof also included Davidson pushing the No Time To Die star off the glass slab as he sings, “I just won the Squid Game, killed all of my friends to win the Squid Game.” The chorus of the spoof song goes, "I gotta play the Squid Game", which got the audience roaring with laughter.

Rami Malek made his debut on Saturday Night Live as he appeared as a guest on the show's most recent episode. Davidson also dyes his hair red and also returns to his bad habits, which lead him to go back into the Squid Game. However, here came the twist. Instead of winning yet again, his character, which represents Gi-hun, is the first player to be eliminated.

Soon after the show gained popularity, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the show began appearing in interviews and giving fans insight into the show that wowed the audience. However, he recently revealed something he has never spoken about before as he said that in 2008, he ran around seeking investment after he had penned down the script. However, things did not go as planned and he said, 'it wasn’t made into a movie'. This indicated that the director initially intended on Squid Game being a film and now an episodic show.

Image: Instagram/@nbcsnl