'Squid Game' Star Anupam Tripathi Recalls His First Play With 'Parasite' Fame Park So Dam

Actor Anupam Tripathi recently recalled the first play of his college in South Korea which also featured the Parasite star, Park So Dam. The actor has been enjoying international fame for his performance in the critically acclaimed survival series Squid Game.

Check out the actor reminiscing on his time in college and meeting actor Park So Dam for the first time.

Anupam Tripathi recalls his first play with Park So Dam in college

The 33-year-old actor appeared in the popular South Korean talk show MBC’s Radio Star. His guest appearance comes just a week after the Parasite actor's appearance on the show. The actor talked about his first play, Romeo and Juliet, in the college where So Dam played the role of Juliet and Tripathi played the servant. He also revealed that they had gotten close during the play.

During her time on the talk show, the 30-year-old actor left a video message dedicated to Tripathi where she revealed that they went to the same college and spoke in length about his infectious positive energy. As translated by Soompi, the actor said, ''Anupam! I still remember how incredibly nervous I was when I first went on ‘Radio Star,’ so I filmed this video message because I wanted to cheer you on even a little bit. '' She also congratulated him on his successful show and sent wishes for his future endeavours.

The video was later shown to Tripathi who was left teary-eyed as he recalled a kind gesture shown to him by the young actor. He revealed that during his orientation day at college when he did not eat meat and could not speak Korean well. He recalled So Dam bringing him 'vegetable scallion pancake' and stated that he can never forget its taste. He extended his gratitude towards her support throughout his journey from college.

On the work front, Anupam Tripathi who played the role of Ali Abdul in Squid Game will be seen in the upcoming movie Space Sweepers. The popular thriller show is now gearing up for the second season. On the other hand, Park So Dam will be seen in the forthcoming actioner Special Cargo.

Image: Instagram/@sangipaiya/park.so.dam_