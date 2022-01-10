'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung Jae Congratulates O Yeong-su For His Golden Globe Win

Scripting history at the Golden Globes 2022 award ceremony, veteran actor O Yeong-su became the first Korean to bag a win at the prestigious award ceremony for his role in Squid Game. The South Korean actor, who played the role of Oh Il Nam in Netflix's hit survival drama, won the award of Best Supporting Actor in the Television division. The 79th Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at Beverley Hills, California, on January 9 and honoured some of the best works in films and series of the year.

Congratulatory messages poured in from several parts of the world, considering the massive popularity of the show across the globe. Adding to the list is Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae who played the role of Seong Gi‑Hun in the show.

Lee Jung Jae congratulate O Yeong-su

Taking to his Instagram on January 10, the 49-year-old shared a picture with O Yeong-su from the sets of the show. Both the actors sported the iconic green tracksuit as they shook hands with each other cheerfully. He congratulated the veteran actor in the caption by calling him 'Teacher'. He wrote, ''Mr Illam, congratulations. Every scene with my teacher was an honour. From the teacher’s lungs.”

O Yeong-su won the Golden Globe against notable actors in his category with the likes of Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of 'The Morning Show', Kieran Culkin of 'Succession' and Brett Goldstein of 'Ted Lasso'. In a statement given to Netflix, as reported by Soompi, the veteran actor could not contain his excitement after the huge win. He thanked his fans across the world by stating, ''After hearing the news of the award, I told myself, ‘I’m a decent guy,’ for the first time in my life. Now, it’s no longer ‘us within the world,’ but it’s ‘the world within us.’ While embracing the scent of our culture and while embracing the love for my family deep in my heart, I give thanks to everyone in the world. I hope you all live beautiful lives. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae was also nominated for Golden Globes under the category of Best Actor in television series. However, the actor's agency, Artist Company, issued a statement announcing that he will not be attending the ceremony. The statement read, ''He is immensely grateful to have been nominated in the Best Actor category at the Golden Globes, but he has decided not to attend the ceremony. He recognizes that Netflix is not participating in the Golden Globes, as has been widely reported around the world. He also made the decision considering other factors like the COVID-19 situation and the quarantine requirements.”

Image: Instagram/@actor_yeongsuoh/_seong_gihun