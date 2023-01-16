SS Rajamouli Elated As James Cameron Watches 'RRR' Twice; 'I Am On Top Of The World'

SS Rajamouli is ecstatic as 'Avatar' filmmaker James Cameron watched his film 'RRR' twice. SS Rajamouli, basking in the international success of magnum opus 'RRR', met James Cameron at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

The filmmakers exchanged words for over ten minutes, during which James revealed to SS Rajamouli that he liked 'RRR' and also recommended it to his wife Suzy.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to express his happiness. He shared a photo from his meeting and wrote: "The great James Cameron watched RRR. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both (sic)."

Check out SS Rajamouli's Tweet below:

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

Music composer MM Keeravaani also interacted with the 'Avatar' maker. The award-winning music director took to social media and revealed Cameron gave him feedback on his background score for 'RRR'. He wrote, "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! An ocean full of excitement."

In another Tweet, he wrote: "And he complimented on how the music in RRR varies in volume and body unlike in typical western movies. A great honour and recognition for my work."

The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/3PrrhMUAIx — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023

And he complimented on how the music in RRR varies in the volume and body unlike in typical western movies. A great honour and recognition for my work ❤️🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023

‘RRR’ on a winning spree

‘RRR’ has been on a winning spree in the US as it also bagged the Best Music/Score award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) and a Golden Globes for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the film is also rooting for the Oscars. The nomination list for the Academy will be out on January 24.

SS RajamoulI's 'RRR' stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film, set in the 1920s, is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj.