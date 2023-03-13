SS Rajamouli Reacts To Naatu Naatu Oscar Win: Jai Hind

SS Rajamouli, the man behind RRR, has finally reacted to film's song Naatu Naatu's Oscar win. Taking to Twitter, the ace filmmaker wrote, "Jai Hind" with an Indian flag emoji. Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose received the golden statuette. Keeravaani, in his speech, also sang his own version of the song 'The Carpenters.'

Naatu Naatu performance at Oscars event

During the Oscars event, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava performed the song live. Their performance was honoured with a standing ovation by everyone present at the Academy Awards. Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience.

RRR: A global sensation

SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2022 with a whopping collection of Rs 1200 crore. The film's song Naatu Naatu went viral in the west. Many danced to the song's tunes. The film was screened in the US and Japan and did exceptionally well. On March 3, RRR was re-released in about 200 US theaters.

BTS' Jungkook, Korean Embassy and even Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra danced to Naatu Naatu on different ocasions and posted videos on their respective social media handles. Other than the Oscar, the track Naatu Naatu also bagged a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.