Stacey Solomon Announces She's Pregnant: Says "We Are Growing Another Pickle"

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has revealed that she is pregnant. The mother-to-be made the big announcement through social media on Wednesday night. This will be the singer’s fourth child after her three sons Zach, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two. The singer posted a picture of the family of five standing in the garden at their Essex home. In the picture, one of her sons can be seen holding up a picture of the baby scan.

Sharing the family picture on Instagram, she wrote, “We are growing another pickle 👶🏻 We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.” Soon, the singer’s fans poured in to shower love in the comments section of the post.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and her partner Joe Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, will be expecting their second child together after their son, Rex. Solomon has two children from previous relationships, while Swash has another son. In April, the singer-actor duo had announced that their wedding is on pause as they try to get a license to get married in the back garden of their home in Ess.;ex, where the family took their latest picture. The duo has been dating since 2015.

The Loose Women panellist had recently shared two pictures with Swash, from one of their dates. The singer revealed how she went on a date with her beau after a year. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "💜 Date Night 💜 The sun has got his hat on and Joes finally taken his off! 🙏🏼 The last time we went on a date was last year to Ikea 😂 Aw bubs I miss you. Even though you’re always there, sometimes I still miss you. Thank you for being my rock always... I Love you to the moon and stars and back again... Always bubs 💜".

A bit about Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has been a familiar face in the world of music for quite a few years. Apart from that, she has also established herself as a television personality, having appeared in a number of shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, The X Factor UK and many more. Also a panellist on Celebrity Juice, she was also part of an iconic TV moment as Joe Swash proposed to her on the show.

IMAGE: STACEY SOLOMON'S INSTAGRAM

