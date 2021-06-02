'Stagecoach 1986' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Action-drama Film

Stagecoach is a 1986 American Western action drama film and a remake of the classic 1939 film of the same name. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of strangers, who board the east-bound stagecoach from Tonto, Arizona Territory, to Lordsburg, New Mexico Territory. The travelers seem ordinary, but many have secrets from which they are running. Among them is Dallas, a prostitute, who is being driven out of town; an alcoholic dentist, Doc Holliday; a pregnant Lucy Mallory, who is meeting her cavalry officer husband; and whiskey salesman Trevor Peacock.

Stagecoach 1986 cast

Willie Nelson

The Stagecoach 1986 characters include Doc Holliday, portrayed on screen by American actor Willie Nelson. Apart from being an actor, Nelson is a well-known musician and activist as well. The critical success of the album Shotgun Willie, combined with the critical and commercial success of Red Headed Stranger and Stardust, made Nelson one of the most recognised artists in country music. He made his first movie appearance in the 1979 film The Electric Horseman, followed by other appearances in movies and on television including Honeysuckle Rose, Coming Out Of The Ice, Once Upon A Texas Train, Wag The Dog among many others.

Kris Kristofferson

The Stagecoach 1986 cast includes Kris Kristofferson in the role of Ringo/ Bill Williams. Kris is an American singer-songwriter and actor and some of his popular tracks are Me and Bobby McGee, For the Good Times, Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down, and Help Me Make It Through the Night. He is known for movies like Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, Blume in Love, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, and A Star Is Born, which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 1977.

Johnny Cash

The Stagecoach 1986 characters included Marshal Curly Wilcox, played by actor Johnny Cash. Cash was an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor, who passed away in the year 2003. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide. Johnny has been a part of many television shows and films including Five Minutes to Live, The Winding Stream, A Gunfight, The Partridge Family, The Muppet Show among many others.

Elizabeth Ashley

American actor Elizabeth Ashley portrayed the role of Dallas in the 1986 action-drama movie. She has been nominated for three Tony Awards, winning once in 1962 for Take Her, She's Mine. Ashley was also nominated for the BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for her performance in The Carpetbaggers. Ashley's other popular works are Vampire's Kiss, Ocean's 8, The Cake Eaters, Split Image, Paternity, and Coma.

Image - Movieclips Youtube Channel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.