Stan Lee: The Man Who Gave An Entire Universe Cameos To Remember

Stan Lee, the one-time editor in chief, publisher and chairman of Marvel Comics, died at the age of 95 in November 2018. Marvel movies started to become popular at the end of the 2000s and a new tradition was created when Lee made a small cameo in X-Men. Since then, it was difficult to find a Marvel movie that does not feature him for a few frames. Here are Stan Lee’s top five cameos in movies:

Deadpool

In Deadpool, Lee plays a DJ at a strip club. As Lee had no connection to the creation of the movie, people were not expecting a cameo from him. But it was a surprise appearance, and it is certainly one of the most memorable for many of the franchise's fans.

X-Men: Apocalypse

Lee appears as a man clutching his wife as the world's nuclear missiles are launched in the sixth X-Men movie. The film was notable because it marks his only on-screen appearance with his late wife, Joan Lee. Lee’s character also utilizes Lee’s trademark sunglasses in an inventive way.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Lee plays a librarian at Midtown Science High School, who loves nothing more than to blast some classical music. There’s not much importance to Stan Lee’s cameo in the film. But it is considered as the most entertaining of Lee's characters in any of his appearances.

Captain America: Civil War

Lee’s cameo in this movie is slightly more substantial than some of his other onscreen bits. He appears at the end of the film, playing the character of a FedEx delivery man who shows up at Avengers headquarters with a package for Tony Stank. The scene took on greater significance with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the following year.

Black Panther

In Black Panther, Lee plays an enthusiastic gambler who decides to take all of T'Challa's winnings after the king leaves the table. His character is appropriately called as the thirsty gambler. The movie is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is a franchise that has made $13.5 billion (reportedly) at the global box office over the past 10 years.

