Stan Lee's Birth Anniversary: Mark Ruffalo, Ryan & More Pay Tribute To Comic Legend

Late Comic book writer Stan Lee, who is popularly known for his work with Marvel Comics, would have been 99 years old on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the iconic personality is not with us physically, however, his works that inspired many are still available. On his birth anniversary, his fans and stars from the film industry remembered the star and all that he has done as a comic legend.

Stan Lee passed away in 2018 at age 95 after creating such comic legends as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Dr. Strange, and more than a few of the Avengers, including, the Hulk, Iron Man and Thor. Among those weighing on social media was Mark Ruffalo, who played Bruce Banner and his green alter-ego Hulk The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and many other Marvel films.

Hollywood stars pay tribute to Stan Lee on the birth anniversary

Mark Ruffalo took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Stan Lee and offered his tributes on the special day. “Thinking of Stan Lee and everything he’s done for our extended Marvel family today,” he wrote. Actor Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture from the set of one of the Deadpool movies. Reynolds was in full costume as Lee was seen smiling up at the actor in the throwback picture. The official Twitter page of The Academy Awards shared a video featuring Stanley Lee working on the sets. “Stan Lee in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In honor of his birthday, what's your favorite Marvel cameo by Stan the Man?” the page read.

In honor of his birthday, what's your favorite Marvel cameo by Stan the Man? pic.twitter.com/0yXxr0jqH4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 28, 2021

Today, Stan would have turned 99. The colorful characters & thrilling tales he created captivate & entertain fans & will do so for generations to come. To celebrate his birthday, share your favorite Stan story, sighting, cameo or comicbook with us & we'll retweet a few!#StanLee pic.twitter.com/E8XO2Z9uTa — Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 28, 2021

While Lee's contributions to comic books have made him a legend, co-creating iconic characters like Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, and Daredevil, just to name a few, he's also known to modern audiences for his obligatory cameos in every recent Marvel movie. Lee was featured in a brief shot as the MC at a strip club, introducing a new dancer taking the stage named Chastity.

IMAGE: AP