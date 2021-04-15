Stand-up Comedian Mo Amer Joins Dwayne Johnson In 'Black Adam' Cast

Black Adam is an upcoming superhero movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It has Dwayne Johnson in the lead titular role. Many other popular names are also attached to the film. Now, a stand-up comedian has joined the team.

Stand-Up Comedian Mo Amer joins DC movie 'Black Adam'

Deadline has reported that Mo Amer is the latest addition to the Black Adam cast. His character has been kept under wraps. The New Line / DC movie includes Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All The Boys: Always & Forever) as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) as Cyclone, the members of the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Mo Amer is known for his Netflix comedy special Mo Amer: The Vagabond. He appeared in the award-winning Hulu sitcom Ramy. The stand-up comedian played Ramy Youssef’s Muslim cousin Mo, who owns a diner. Amer is one-third of the comedy troupe 'Allah Made Me Funny'. He will next be seen in the upcoming comedy film Americanish.

Black Adam includes Sarah Shahi (Reverie) as a possible love interest of Dwayne Johnson's character, along with Marwan Kenzari (Oldguard), James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui in undisclosed roles. The movie is speculated to show the Justice Society of America who finds potential in The Rock as Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was held captive for thousands of years in Kahndaq.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has partnered with Dwayne Johnson on Disney's The Jungle Cruise co-starring Emily Blunt. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned down the latest draft of the film. The shooting of the project has been recently kick-started.

Most of the actors will be making their debut in the DC movies. There is potential for future appearances in upcoming DCEU projects, however, no confirmation is made yet. Fans are excited about Dwayne Johnson in the much-awaited film, which was announced back in the early 2000s. Black Adam is currently set to arrive on July 29, 2022, in theatres as the eleventh DCEU film.

Promo Image Source: realmoamer Instagram