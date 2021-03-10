Stanley Tucci Joins Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden In Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' Series

Stanley Tucci has officially joined the cast of Russo Brothers' Amazon series Citadel, a spy thriller. Joe and Anthony Russo. famously known as the Russo Brothers' are all set to direct an international spy thriller packed with action and an ensemble of talented actors like Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Joining the cast is the Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci, as confirmed by the reports from Collider.

Stanley Tucci joins Citadel

The details of Stanley's roles are not disclosed but the talented actor has an impressive set of achievements in his bag throughout his career. Tucci was nominated for Oscar for his role in 2009 released The Lovely Bones and his performance in Supernova gained him critical acclamation. Stanley is all set to star in Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man and currently is busy shooting for his travel and cooking series ' Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy' which was renewed for the second season.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead role

With only limited information released on the international series, the Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and the Bodyguard actor Richard Madden are all set to lead the series. The Danish actor Roland Moller will be seen in the role of Laszlo Milla, a lead operative who was incarcerated in a detention facility in Citadel and is out for revenge against the man who kept him captive. He is also set to bring the whole city of Citadel down. Joining the cast will be Ashleigh Cummings. More cast details are yet to be announced.

Russo Brothers' Amazon series- Citadel

The global spy thriller- Citadel is a passionate project of the Russo Brothers after accomplishing a global success with their Avengers series. The Russo Brothers are all set to partner with Amazon to achieve even bigger global success by creating a miniseries that will lead to similar local series which will be set in the same timeline and similar theme. Following the same, Amazon is gearing to co-produce the Italian version with Cattleya and an Indian version with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.