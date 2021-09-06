Stanley Tucci On Battling Cancer Three Years Ago: 'Had To Do High-dose Radiation & Chemo'

Prominent Hollywood star Stanley Tucci recently got vocal about his battle with cancer three years ago. The actor, who is known for featuring in films like The Devil Wears Prada, Spotlight, and Supernova, got candid about his diagnosis with Vera magazine and revealed that he was diagnosed with a tumour at the base of his tongue. He shared that the tumour was so big that he had to undergo high-dose radiation and chemotherapy.

Stanley Tucci shares his journey of battling cancer and emerging a survivor

Opening about his journey during the treatment days, the actor said that he had vowed to not go for treatments after seeing his first wife passed away due to cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible. The 60-year-old actor’s first wife Kathryn Spath-Tucci died of breast cancer in 2009 at the age of 47. The couple, who had been married since 1995, had three children together — twins Nicolo and Isabel and daughter Camilla.

Tucci was sceptical of the fact that how the illness might impact his family and what it could mean for their future. He shared that his illness was hard for them despite the fact that they were strong. He mentioned that he had a feeding tube for six months and because of that he could not even make it to his twin’s high school graduation. Tucci confessed that his cancer treatment was successful and the disease is unlikely to return. He revealed that cancer makes one more and less afraid at the same time. During his treatment days, he felt much older than he did before he was sick. Tucci shared that he still had the enthusiasm of doing a lot of things even if he was bedridden. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who is known for his performances in The Hunger Games and Supernova is currently featuring in Netflix drama Worth, alongside Michael Keaton and Amy Ryan.

(IMAGE: AP)