Star Trek Comes Back With Stewart? Here's Why The Actor Has Agreed To Rejoin The Franchise

While he regretted the way the cast of the Next Generation ended their tale with Nemesis, who lost money to Paramount, Stewart still had no great desire to take up Picard's role. But in 2017, out of respect, he reportedly ended up meeting Kurtzman and authors Michael Chabon and Akiva Goldsman.

As per reports, Stewart was fascinated by the story they proposed, which is about a retired Picard living on a wine vineyard in the middle of nowhere. Picard is abruptly and painfully dragged back into action, the daily said.

Once Patrick Stewart revealed last year that he would reprise his role as the iconic Captain Jean-Luc Picard, a role he started playing in Star Trek three decades ago, all were surprised on how did this happen.

The 2002 feature film Star Trek: Nemesis, was the last time Star Trek fans saw the noble captain in his iconic role. After that, the actor was constantly asked about his come-back or whether he will be reprising his role in the film again. However, the actor's latest interview seems to put an end to all these speculation.

Stewart revealed in a long interview with a daily that he had no interest in returning to Jean-Luc Picard's character. Reportedly, he wanted to return to the cinema with smaller projects. However, it was his last X-Men appearance, the pseudo-Western Logan of James Mangold in 2017, that made him reconsider this decision.

Reportedly, he told his agent to ask Kurtzman to write down his thoughts. Forty-eight hours later, Kurtzman sent a package detailing a potential Picard show that was more than-30-pages. Stewart was so impressed with the makers that he requested for another meeting with them to discuss the show. No further details have been revealed by the makers about the show, but makers are expected to make an announcement soon.

Promo Image credit: Patrick Stewart Instagram

