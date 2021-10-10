'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 trailer Out; Check The Premiere Date Here

Paramount Plus has released the latest trailer for Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season, as well as the premiere date. During the series' New York Comic-Con panel on October 9, series star Sonequa Martin-Green presented the teaser. During the panel, the official key art for the new season, which features Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, was also revealed. Season four, which premieres on November 18, will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a menace unlike any they've ever experienced, according to the Star Trek official website.

The synopsis goes on to state that both federation and non-federation worlds are suffering the effects and that they must face the uncertainty and work together to secure a bright future for everyone. We witness the Federation convene as Vulcans, Orions, and Ferengi come together to analyse this galaxy-wide threat together as the crew disobeys Starfleet warnings and warps right into the anomaly to go where no one has gone before. The next season will pick up after Michael was elevated to captain in the third season finale, marking the first time a Black woman has held the position of captain in the whole live-action series.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 trailer out, reveals premiere date

According to Variety, the crew of the Discovery will face a huge anomaly five light-years in size that threatens to wipe out life throughout the cosmos. Along with Martin-Green, the remainder of the main cast, which includes Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland 'Book' Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and regular guest performer Ian Alexander (Gray), is slated to return. Fans of David Cronenberg will be happy to learn that he will reprise his role as Kovich, the mysterious Federation operative. Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman created the American television series. It was the first Star Trek series since Star Trek: Enterprise that ended in 2005, and it premiered in 2017. It follows the crew of the USS Discovery and begins a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series.

Star Trek: Discovery storyline

Commander Michael Burnham's recklessness initiates a conflict between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire, some 10 years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. She is court-martialed, demoted, and reassigned to the starship Discovery, which is equipped with the "Spore Drive," a unique, covert mode of propulsion. The crew of the Discovery assists at the end of the Klingon conflict after an adventure in the Mirror Universe. Discovery examines seven unexplained signals and a peculiar figure known as the "Red Angel" in the second season, as well as fighting a rogue artificial intelligence. The Discovery resolves the fight by travelling to the 32nd century, more than 900 years in the future when they discover a splintered Federation and explore the source of the catastrophic Burn. At the end of the third season, Burnham is promoted as captain of the Discovery.

(IMAGE: Instagram - StarTrekNetflix)