Star Trek Star William Shatner Would Like Chris Pine To Play Him In A Biopic As Well

William Shatner recently revealed that he would like Chris Pine to play him if a biopic on him was ever made. William let his fans know about this in a virtual panel hosted by Galaxy Con. What is interesting is that Chris Pine also plays the current role of James T. Kirk, which was played by William Shatner in the Original Series. Read about William Shanter’s expectations from his biopic.

Galaxy Con has recently been hosting virtual panels with the original cast members of the Star Trek Original Series. William Shatner, who played the role of James T. Kirk and also directed Star Trek: The Final Frontier, was asked about his own biopic by a fan. The question was - Which actor would William like to see play him if his biopic was made?

I would like to play myself

William Shatner first joked that he would like himself to play that role in the movie. "I don't want to die", explained the actor in a jolly mood. But coming onto the topic with a more serious approach, William said he would like to see Chris Pine play him. William said - I don’t know. Chris Pine? Why doesn’t he play me? A good looking, talented guy. Many fans rejoiced over his choice and commended the actor for the same.

William Shatner is a famous Canadian actor seen in many Hollywood movies and series. He is also an author, producer, director, screenwriter, and singer. He has written a series of books that define his experience of playing the character, his time working on Star Trek and life after that. He is also seen in many hit TV shows like Rescue 911, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Practice and Boston Legal.

William Shatner first appeared in Star Trek in early 1969. He talked a lot about the difficulty of finding a job in 1970 in his book. At that point, the actor was very poor and had lost everything. He would do small roles and live his life on decent means. HIs book provides more such insights.

