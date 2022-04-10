'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' New Trailer, Poster Reveal Cast Of Upcoming Enterprise

Star Trek has been enthralling audiences for six decades now and the entertaining journey is set to continue with numerous shows and movies lined up. Among the first ones in this list is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is gearing up for release next month.

Ahead of the release, the makers have been raising excitement among fans with regular updates this week. The launch of the trailer and poster has managed to generate buzz around the series.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' makers unveil trailer, poster ahead of release

Apart from being a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also serves as a prequel to the original series and traces the events years before that.

The latest trailer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delves into Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount, and the journey and experiences of the crew members of the USS Enterprise starship as they wade through different worlds. It revolves around the events before Captain James Kirk boarded the starship.

The excitement of Pike to set out on the endeavour is evident with his message to his companions:: "Chart the stars, to push the boundaries of what is known and what is possible."

His interactions with his crewmates to explore new elements and the devastation of extraterrestrial objects are some of the highlights of the trailer.

Science Officer Spock, played by Ethan Peck, and Number One, essayed by Rebecca Romijn, are reprising their characters from Star Trek: Discovery.

Chief Engineer Hemmer, played by Bruce Horak, Lt. Ortegas, portrayed by Melissa Navia, Dr. M’Benga, essayed by Babs Olusanmokun, Nurse Chapel, played by Jess Bush, Lt. La’an Noonien-Singh, enacted by Christina Chong, and Cadet Nyota Uhura, portrayed by Celia Rose Gooding, are the other members of the cast.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be releasing on Paramount+ on May 5. This will be available for audiences in the US, Latin America, Australia and the Nordics.

Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada are some of the other platforms streaming the series. It will consist of 10 episodes, which will be released weekly, every Thursday till July 7.