'Star Trek's' Zachary Quinto Celebrates 4 Years Of Sobriety, Says He's Grateful For Today

Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto has been making headlines for his recent Instagram post about his years of sobriety. Zachary Quinto says that he is full of gratitude is currently celebrating four years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs. The 42-year-old actor shared a picture of him on Instagram account to share the great news with his fans.

Also Read | Kirk 2.0: Capt. Pike Of New ‘Star Trek’ A Welcome New Icon

Also Read | William Shatner Reveals Whether He Would Do A Reprise Role As Captain Kirk On 'Star Trek'

"Four years sober..."

He captioned the post with, "Four years sober sun-kissed selfie. Grateful for today!".

Zachary Quinto is popular for portraying the role of Spock in the reboot Star Trek movie as well as its sequels. Zachary was appreciated for his role in the film as he stepped into the shows of the legendary Leonard Nimoy. Just like Zachary, a lot of other popular faces of the industry have been celebrating their years of being sober. Detroit-based rapper, Eminem has won his battle against drug addiction. This year, he took to his Instagram to share that he has completed 12 years of staying sober.

Eminem had revealed that said that his kids helped him by providing the strength to triumph over his drug addiction successfully and go through addiction recovery. During the rehabilitation process, Eminem gained a lot of weight and soon replaced his addiction of drugs with a fitness routine. The rapper said he used to run 17 miles a day.

Also Read | Producing Indiana Jones Led George Lucas To 'Star Wars' Prequel Series, Says Kathleen K

More about Zachary Quinto

On the professional front, Zachary Quinto was last seen in the 2019 drama television series called NOS4A2. The series revolves around Vic McQueen who is a gifted young woman that discovers her supernatural abilities to find lost things. These abilities put her on a collision course with the immortal supervillain, Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children and deposits what remains of them into a place called Christmasland. The series stars popular faces of the industry including Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Virginia Kull, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The series is created by Jami O'Brien and is based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill.

Also Read | 'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill To Embrace His Dark Side In 'What We Do In The Shadows'

Also Read | Mark Hamill 'can't Imagine' Returning As Luke Skywalker In 'Star Wars'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.