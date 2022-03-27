'Star Wars' Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda To Not Attend 94th Academy Awards; Here's Why

A few days after expressing his love for the Academy Awards, Lin-Manuel Miranda has to pass the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The composer is currently being widely appreciated for the music score of Disney's latest animated film Encanto, which has bagged nominations for Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards. However, the composer has decided not to attend the ceremony out of caution.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Lin-Manuel Miranda recently announced he will not attend the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The actor-composer revealed his wife, Vanessa Nadal, has tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda further revealed he and his kids have tested negative, yet he will not attend the award ceremony. He wrote, "Made it to Hollywood... This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested -, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM."

Miranda's Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill reacted to his tweet and wished the former's family his best. He wrote, "Wishing you and your family all the best and cheering for TickTickBoom too! PS- I've been to the Oscars twice and they're MUCH more fun from home. - Mar." The actor's fans also wished the team of Encanto and Tick, tick... Boom! their best.

Lin-Manuel Miranda expresses his love for Oscars

Earlier this month, after both his film bagged Oscar nominations, Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed his love for the Academy Awards stemmed from Disney's The Little Mermaid. As per a report by AP, Miranda said, "I literally fell in love with the Oscars because of Disney animated movies. I was ride or die for 'The Little Mermaid.' That was my favourite movie in my young life. And I watched the Oscars for the first time that year because if 'Kiss the Girl' or 'Under the Sea' didn't win, I was ready to riot as a nine-year-old." The actor-composer further mentioned the awards became a kind of an "entry point into a wider world" for him. "So the fact that I'm here with the Disney song is wildly full circle for me because that's the reason I tuned in in the first place," he added.

