Star Wars Celebration 2022: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' To 'Andor', Major Releases Teased At Event

Scores of fans thronged the Anaheim Convention Center for the opening of the Star Wars Celebration. From dressing up in costumes of their favourite character to rooting for their most loved stars, the show turned out to be quite fun and interesting. Teasers of The Mandalorian season three, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and the reveal of Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts’ Star Wars series were some of the key takeaways of the event by Lucasfilm Studio and Disney +.

Confirmed during the Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration was a release window for the Ahsoka TV series on Disney+ with the studio announcing a 2023 premiere. Though there was no official footage or teaser for the show, fans were, however, amazed to see star Rosario Dawson appear in costume in a pre-recorded video.

Star Wars celebration teases new Disney+ slate

In the video, Dawson teased fans that she might be present for the next Star Wars Celebration event. Apart from Ahsoka, another series to enthral fans will be the third instalment of The Mandalorian. A teaser of the show was displayed during the celebration that revealed the release date to be in February 2023.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GXPfUIugNp — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

The teaser included a look at Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) fighting The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and interacting with Grogu. Meanwhile, another series to be echoed at the Lucasfilm panel was Andor which is confirmed to be renewed for a second season that will consist of 12 episodes. Mexican actor Diego Luna who will feature in the show, was also present at the event. According to producer Kathleen Kennedy, this show will air for two seasons and it will make its premiere on August 31.

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Andor, streaming August 31 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gkKHizDG4G — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

The next series on the slate will be the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series that will premiere on Friday, May 27. West Coast viewers will be able to stream the first two episodes of the show, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, commencing at 9 p.m. PT. Originally, they were set to become available at midnight.

Start streaming the first two episodes of @ObiWanKenobi now on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QNDZERdoiY — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

The development was announced in a tweet from the official Star Wars account. “The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived… early,” the tweet reads. “Start streaming the first two episodes TONIGHT at 9 p.m. PT on @Disneyplus.”

IMAGE: Instagram/Figurebrian/TheMandalorian