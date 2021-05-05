Star Wars Day: A Treasure Trove Of Collectibles Find Their Way Online & To Physical Stores

On the occasion of Star Wars Day, a slew of new Star Wars collectables have been released by Disney. The new range of Star Wars Day collectables includes merchandise related to the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars Series, titled The Bad Batch and a Star Wars Legacy lightsaber, more specifically, the Rose Gold version that was wielded by the late Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa in the Star Wars films. In addition to the same, several masks, necklaces and other collectables were released as well in order to celebrate the 50-year-old media franchise. Read on to know more.

The list of Star Wars collectables that have been released and where to find them:

As per the Star Wars website, a meticulously created bust of Wrecker, one of the main characters of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been released by Diamond Select Toys. The same can be purchased on Gentle Giant Ltd.'s official website. In collaboration with Star Wars, Disney and Lucasfilm have even released a Yoda-themed pair of sneakers, which will be available at Adidas online story or select brick-and-mortar establishments across the globe. In addition to the above, a necklace that sees Baby Yoda aka Gogru meditating has also been released in partnership with RockLove. As far as other consumables are concerned, a flavour of iced tea, namely blueberry bounty, has also been released, which is considered to be a part of The Mandalorian merchandise. On the other hand, special edition Xbox controllers have been released in collaboration with Razer too. The same comes with the original Star Wars logo. As far as the Star Wars Legacy lightsaber is concerned, the same can be availed from Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. It can also be purchased online at shopDisney in select countries.

About Star Wars Day:

Every year, in order to celebrate the works of George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, May 4th is observed as Star Wars Day. May the 4th is chosen as Star Wars day since phonetically, it sounds like 'May the force'. The same is a part of the iconic Star Wars phrase "May The Force be with you".