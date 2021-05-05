'Star Wars' Fame Kelly Marie Tran Gets Emotional After A Fan Recites Poem For Her

Star Wars is one of the most iconic movies that Hollywood has to offer. The franchise has spawned into several spinoffs and series as well. The Star Wars franchise made history after casting Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico in the 2017 film The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Kelly Marie Tran became the first Asian American woman to have a major role in a Star Wars film.

Every year, May 4th is celebrated as Star Wars day. Kelly Marie Tran surprised some of her fans with a special appearance in a fan meet video held by Carlos López Estrada. One of the fans of Kelly Marie Tran in turn had a surprise for the actor.

Kelly Marie Tran gets emotional on Star Wars Day

Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico was a source of inspiration and empowerment for several fans, especially those of Asian American descent. According to Entertainment Weekly, Carlos López Estrada had held a meeting with the poets who wrote for their upcoming film Summertime. He also revealed that Kelly Marie Tran will be joining them.

MJ Park, one of the poets for the film, surprised Kelly Marie Tran with a poem she had written for her Star Wars character. MJ Park read out her poem titled "When Rose Saves Finn's Life During the Last Battle of Star Wars: The Last Jedi" that she wrote in 2017. Her poem for Kelly Marie Tran is as follows:

My little heart stops at the crash of two starfighter jets, the Asian glow of my own heart radiating a warmth that transcends itself from my chest to the screen out in front of me. This seven-episode intergalactic space war has been saved by just a single frame. Unbeknownst to the universe we are all but left to watch a small Asian girl tear apart the First Order with nothing but a heart made of scrap metal and a passion for rebellion. The resistance does not hold its name for nothing. Maybe J.J. Abrams or Rian Johnson or some other white guy had it in for them when Kelly Marie Tran showed up and did not take no for an answer. Maybe we see ourselves in Rose. Maybe we see that maybe there is something in us that believes in a fate that travels beyond the cosmos, that maybe there is something within us that is screaming to become our own hero. Maybe Rose is our hope in a galaxy that seems so far, far away.

In the video, Kelly Marie Tran is clearly seen getting emotional and she also said, "I'm fully crying right now".

A look at Kelly Marie Tran's movies

Kelly Marie Tran is known for her role as Rose Tico in Star Wars sequel films. She also voiced the character Raya, in the movie Raya and the Last Dragon. Raya is the first Disney princess of Southeast Asian origin. She has also played the lead role in the podcast Passenger List as Kaitlin Le. Kelly Marie Tran is also the executive producer for the upcoming film Summertime. Watch the trailer for Summertime here:

