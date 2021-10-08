'Star Wars' Saga To Feature In Book; First Instalment To Release On June 2022

The last Star Wars film had released two years ago and a book is now set to revisit the story of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Some of the plot holes of the venture and backstory behind the characters and the turn of events are set to be unravelled through the novel. Not just that, three other books are set to be released that traces the various epic moments of the Star Wars saga.

The standout among the four books is the Shadow of the Sith, which has been penned by Adam Christopher. The book is set to feature the events from two decades after the Return of the Jedi. The book will trace the story of Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian coming together to investigate the Sith danger from the world of Exegol.

New 'Star Wars' books to release, will address 'Rise of Skywalker' holes

Their pursuit of the assassin Ochi of Bestoon and the identity of Ray Palpatine will delve into the details of the sequel trilogy, especially the last one, Episode XI: The Rise of Skywalker, as it is set between Return of the Jedi and the Force Awakens.

This might help in addressing the issues from critics and audiences about the plot holes of The Rise of Skywalker. Among them was the unexplained return of Palpatine and how he could emerge alive after his death in the Return of the Jedi.

Shadow of the Sith is scheduled to release on June 28 next year.

The other three books are titled Star Wars: Stories of Jedi and Sith, Star Wars: Brotherhood and Star Wars: Padawan. Star Wars: Stories of Jedi and Sith will be unveiled on June 7 next year and features an anthology of 10 stories, and illustrations, as it is aimed at the middle grades. It has stories penned by Roseanne A. Brown, Sam Maggs and Delilah S. Dawson, among others.

Star Wars: Brotherhood releases on May 10 next year. It will narrate the journey of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi's friendship amid the Clone Wars. Star Wars: Padawan releases on July 26 next year and will trace the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi taking up a trip with teens and decides if he wants to be a Jedi or not.