Star Wars Series Rangers Of The New Republic 'no Longer In Active Development': Reports

The new Star Wars show, Rangers of the New Republic, which was slated to release on Disney+ is no longer in development. It hasn't been made clear yet whether the show has been indefinitely postponed or if it will still be shot later and no reason for the move has been revealed yet. The Disney+ series was announced last year and Rangers of the New Republic, along with other Star Wars series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka were going to link up in a major crossover event.

Star Wars Rangers of the New Republic put on hold

According to a report by Variety, Rangers of the New Republic is no longer in active development at the studio. The series was announced last year in June by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at the Disney Investor Day 2020 and was set to be bankrolled by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. There weren't many details revealed about the show except that the makers were planning on having a big climax with all three of its series, including Rangers of the New Republic, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

It is being said that Lucasfilm cutting Gina Carano from the upcoming series was the reason behind the show's indefinite halt. Gina Carano portrayed the character of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2, with the character eventually becoming a Marshal of the New Republic. Gina Carano was fired after sharing a series of controversial social media posts. The official synopsis of Rangers read, "Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, Rangers of the New Republic is a new live-action series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni that will intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event."

Lucasfilm has many other series in the pipeline like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, and Lando, and though the production house revealed that Star Wars Rangers of the New Republic 'isn't in active development', that doesn't mean it has been shelved or canceled altogether. Lucasfilm is also working on the animated series Star Wars: Visions and A Droid Story. Along with the Disney+ web series, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is helming Rogue Squadron, set to premiere in December 2023, while Rian Johnson, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige are each working on their own stories as well.

Image - Star Wars Meg Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.