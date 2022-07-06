Star Wars: Taika Waititi Forgot About Natalie Portman's Role While Offering A Sequel? Read

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited Marvel movie Thor Love and Thunder, the writer and director of the film, Taika Waititi left the fans in shock when he dropped a major revelation about his goof-up with Natalie Portman while having a discussion with her about his upcoming Star Wars movie. The filmmaker revealed that he completely forgot about Portman’s presence in the Star Wars movie series when he asked her to be a part of his upcoming film.

Taika Waititi confesses forgetting about Natalie’s role in Star Wars

According to a recent interaction with Rolling Stone, notable filmmaker Taika Waititi talked about an instance with Natalie Portman on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder and revealed how he learned a piece of important information about the actor. Revealing the same, he mentioned that while he was having a discussion, she asked him about his next film to which he revealed that he was working on a Star Wars film. Without realising Portman’s presence in the previous Star Wars movie series, he asked her whether she ever wanted to be a part of a Star Wars movie. He then revealed how Natalie Portman informed him that she’d already been in those movies. He was left stunned stating that he forgot about those ones.

He stated, Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said “I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?” She said, “I’ve been in Star Wars movies.” I forgot about those ones.”

Natalie Portman played the significant role of Padmé Amidala in the movie series titled Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

On the other hand, the filmmaker recently claimed that the film he will be helming will offer 'something new' to all fans to seal and secure Star Wars' future. He even spoke to Total Film and said, "Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand. I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone. I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

Image: AP