'Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett' To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar In 5 Languages

The makers have unveiled the first trailer of the much-awaited series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. The latest Disney+ Hotstar Star Wars series is also touted to be the first live-action star vehicle for the titular bounty hunter in his four-decade existence. The series marks an upgrade for a divisive character who first appeared in the year 1978's release Star Wars Holiday Special which was followed by a lame death in 1983's Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett trailer unveiled

Created by The Mandalorian fame Jon Favreau and executively produced by Dave Filoni, the series sees Temuera Morrison returning as Boba Fett, alongside Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, both of them from The Mandalorian season 2. The trailer begins with Boba Fett claiming, "I'm not a bounty hunter,” to which an alien reply, "I've heard otherwise. I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer."

The clip also shows folks gawk at Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as the duo stroll, several aliens, and a vast city is set inside a crater. Boba Fett then says, "Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect," while he is squaring up against enemies, taking off his helmet. The trailer video gives glimpses of action sequences, aliens as seen in Star Wars. In one of the action scenes, Fett and Shand up against shielded opponents. The video clip ends in the palace main room with Fett on the throne and Shand speaking to aliens.

Along with Favreau and Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Colin Wilson, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy are serving as executive producers on Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are seen as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki serving as producer and John Hampian being the co-producer. Rodriguez has helmed several episodes along with Favreau and Filoni alongside Bryce Dallas Howard. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett release date is December 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes will be available for streaming weekly on Wednesdays. In India, the series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

