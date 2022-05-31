Star Wars' Twitter Handle Backs Moses Ingram After She Received Racist Messages

Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most talked-about series in recent times. It saw Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master. Along with McGregor, the miniseries also featured Moses Ingram stepping into the shoes of Reva Sevander.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on May 27, 2022, and was highly lauded by fans and critics for Mc Gregor’s performance and Ingram’s villainous avatar. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of screengrabs that had some racist messages which she received from the netizens' after which, the Star Wars' official Twitter handle took a stance on the matter and welcomed Moses Ingram wholeheartedly to their family.

Star Wars' Twitter handle defends Moses Ingram

Moses Ingram was the latest addition to the Star Wars family. The actor recently received backlash on her Instagram handle. She shared screenshots of the racist messages and also shared a short video message addressing the problem."There are hundreds of those,” Ingram had remarked on her Instagram story."What bothers me is that there’s this feeling that I should shut up and take it or ground it and bury it...but I’m not built like that.”Further, she thanked those who stood for her and gave her their full support.

After the actor addressed the issue on her Instagram story, the official Star Wars Twitter handle also extended their support to the actor. In their tweet, they mentioned that they are 'proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family' and they 'resist' all the people (including fans) who intend to make her feel 'unwelcome.'

Take a look at the tweet-

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

More about Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on May 27, 2022, with its first two episodes that opened to a positive response from the fans. The other four episodes will be released weekly until June 22. New episodes for Obi-Wan Kenobi will air every Wednesday on Disney Plus. The show is set 10 years before the events of Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, which was released in 2005. It saw Hayden Christensen take on the role of Darth Vader, while Rupert Friend will step into the shoes of the inquisitor. The series also starred Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson, Benny Safdie and others in pivotal roles.

