Starz CEO Jefferey Hirsch Announces 'Power' Sequels And Prequels

The president of the Starz network has recently announced that the sequels and prequels for Powers are on the way and are currently in development. The CEO Jefferey Hirsch announced the news while talking to local media at a Television Critics Association event.

Sequels, prequels and spin-offs on the way

The hit show that is available on Netflix is set to end soon because it has bee confirmed that its current season, that is its sixth season will be its last one. But thanks to the announcement made by Hirsch, fans of the show can rest easy with the knowledge that more of the show is coming in the form of prequels and sequels.

According to information provided by Hirsch, at least four spinoffs are currently in development but the CEO failed to provide any further details about the planned shows. While Hirsch was not forthcoming about the details, he did reveal that he believes that the shows in development are really good and perhaps even better than the originals.

One of the spin-offs is titled Power Book II: Ghost and was confirmed last year only and its also been announced to be in pre-production. The spin-off is set to star RnB royalty Mary J Blige. Power Book II: Ghost will be continuing the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters.

Power is an American crime drama that has been created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp. The show first debuted on Starz network for the first time on June 7, 2014. The show is now in its sixth season and follows the life of James St. Patrick, a ruthless, intelligent drug-dealer who wishes to pursue legitimate business. Power garnered critical acclaim upon its release for its characterization, pacing, atmosphere, acting, directing, and writing. Power is one of Starz networks most popular show and one of British cable's most-watched shows.

