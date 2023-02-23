Stephanie Hsu On Asians Getting Oscar Nominations: ‘Beyond Race And Sexuality’

Actor Stephanie Hsu, who recently received an Oscar nomination for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, spoke about a record number of Asians getting nominated this year. She said that it goes beyond “race, identity and sexuality.”

In a recent interview, Stephanie Hsu was asked about how the most number of Asians ever have been nominated this year, and whether that’ll have a positive impact on her career. The actress agreed and further said that while many “thresholds” have been crossed “in the last five to 10 years,” the old system is the one that exists. Stephanie Hsu was part of an interview with Variety.

Totally. We have to remember that so much change continues to happen, and we’ve crossed a few thresholds in the last five to 10 years. I’m excited for us to cross that threshold and find new ways of including and measuring art. But for now, this system is the one that exists.

Hsu further said that every time she got a prominent role, she had to breach the barriers of discrimination that stood in her way. She added that artists transcend race, identity or sexuality, and the point is to make “people who are good, good artists.”

Responsibility … I feel like that’s been my whole career. When I got to be a female lead on Broadway, or on “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and played a bilingual Chinese woman in the 1950s on television, those barriers were in front of me before they were kicked down. I was brought up in an artistic community where regardless of identity, any opportunity you have is an opportunity to bring 10 other people with you. That is my greatest joy. This is beyond race, identity and sexuality. This is about making people who are good, good artists.

Everything Everywhere All at Once's nominations at Oscars 2023

The actor received her first Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. Jamie Lee Curtis, who was alongside Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once, received an Oscar nomination for the same as well. Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated in 11 categories, making it the most nominated project in the Oscars 2023.