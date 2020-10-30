Stephen Amell Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Opens Up On His 'inner Fears'

Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed that he had a panic attack in January on an episode of Inside of You, a podcast hosted by actor Michael Rosenbaum. Amell returned to the podcast to disclose that he recently had COVID-19 and stated that the physical symptoms of the virus were tough. Amell said having to isolate and worry about the consequences of him being sick also provoked his anxiety.

Stephen Amell is currently shooting a new show about professional wrestling called Heels. About being tested positive, he said that he was already in isolation when he tested positive because someone else who works on the show had also tested positive. On the first day he experienced symptoms, they were mild, he said, and included a plugged ear and feeling hot and cold, although he never ran a fever. But over the next two days, he said he felt even worse.

Also read: Stephen Amell Reveals He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

After receiving second positive test to confirm his results, he also said that his first positive days were terrible. He said, "For two nights, I was up every couple of hours vacillating between freezing cold and boiling hot," he continued. "And I would be freezing cold because I sweat through all my stuff. So, I get up, dry off, change my clothes, get back into bed, warm-up, and then start sweating again, and the cycle would just repeat." He said he felt like he was in a fog for those few days, had no appetite, and felt dizzy whenever he tried to get up from the couch too quickly.

Also read: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Hails WWE Icon Randy Orton: 'He's Better Now Than He's Ever Been'

He said the mental health effects of having COVID-19 and being forced to isolate while feeling so awful took its toll, too. He stated that he wasn't worried about dying, but he did feel a great deal of pressure and anxiety about potentially putting other people on the show out of work while he recovered. When he tested positive, he was thinking that he destroyed the show because he was the one working almost every day, he said, "I'm in my head going, 'S---! They're going to have to shut down the production. We're not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?'" He mentioned that during the first few days of his sickness, he got a few phone calls from other people working on the show to check in and reassure him that the project would continue. Being unable to exercise and to see his family, Amell said he began to feel his anxiety creep up.

Amell is now recovering in isolation for more than three weeks and is set to go back to work. Although he felt like he was doing a lot to be safe before getting sick, he said he was going to be even more stringent now noting that he would be especially punctual about wearing a mask in public. Amell also took the opportunity to remind everyone that COVID-19 is very real and can be very serious in some cases, he also said one has to think about how it might affect other people.

Also read: Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To Nation's Police Force For Leading COVID-19 Fight: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.