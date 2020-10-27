Stephen Amell Reveals He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Stephen Amell is a very well-known Canadian actor and producer. The artist is best known for playing the character of Oliver Queen/ Green Arrow on the superhero series, Arrow since 2012. Other Stephen Amell's shows include Starz's wrestling drama series Heels. Recently, Stephen Amell appeared on his first podcast interview ever since his panic attack last year and revealed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. Read ahead to know more about Stephen Amell opening up about his fight with COVID-19.

Also Read | Arrow Star Stephen Amell Hails WWE Icon Randy Orton: 'He's Better Now Than He's Ever Been'

Stephen Amell gets covid

On October 27, 2020, Stephen Amell appeared on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. The interview marked as Stephen Amell's first major interview, ever since he suffered from a panic attack on the same show exactly nine months ago. Stephen Amell's panic attack made headlines at the time and was the talk of the town for a long while. While having a candid chat on the show this time, the actor revealed that he was already in production in Atlanta when he fell ill. After undergoing treatment for over two weeks, the actor was cleared to go back to the sets.

Also Read | Arrow Star Stephen Amell Hails WWE Icon Randy Orton: 'He's Better Now Than He's Ever Been'

On the podcast, Amell revealed that he was never worried about the lethal aspect of falling ill from the virus, but instead of that, his anxiety came from the idea that he would be letting hundreds of people down. He said that when he tested positive for the virus, he got very scared. Stephen Amell's health was not his first priority as his main concern was that he thought he had just destroyed the show (Heels) because he is number one on the call sheet and he works more or less every day. In his head he was going like, “S--t, they're going to have to shut down the production. We're not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?”.

Also Read | Arrow Star Stephen Amell Hails WWE Icon Randy Orton: 'He's Better Now Than He's Ever Been'

Stephen Amell thanked Starz for being so supportive and for what they did over the past three weeks because of which the show shut down only for one day. The actor said that what they were able to do is mind-boggling, and it just goes to show that they were prepared for it, but not everyone has the luxury of taking two weeks off as Stephen Amell did. In fact, most people don't have that opportunity as everyone is in the midst of a global pandemic and times are tough for a lot of people.

Also Read | Arrow Star Stephen Amell Hails WWE Icon Randy Orton: 'He's Better Now Than He's Ever Been'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.