Stephen Colbert Says 'Justice Is A Far More Difficult Goal' After Derek Chauvin's Verdict

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter by the jury, nearly a year after he used his knee to pin the neck of an African American man named George Floyd, to the ground, killing him. George Floyd's death sparked massive protests across the US and the world against racism. Shortly after the verdict was announced, talk show host Stephen Colbert opened his latest episode with his reflection of the judgment, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Stephen Colbert talks about Derek Chauvin case verdict

Talk show host Stephen Colbert recently expressed his point of view after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty in George Floyd's death case. He said, "Just before the taping of our show today the verdict was announced in the trial of Derek Chauvin. He was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. After 10 hours of deliberation, a jury in Minneapolis decided that it's illegal for the police to murder people, that Black Lives Matter. It's hard to celebrate because a man is still dead but there is a sense of relief that at least this one injustice was not compounded with indifference. It could have easily gone the other way. No matter what you saw on that tape, this nation does not have a great track record on this subject. But at least, in this case, this man faces accountability."

He added, "Justice is a far more difficult goal. America still has a problem of over-policing and systemic racism, but hopefully, this is a step toward a future where police being held accountable for their actions isn't headline material and a hope that accountability is a deterrent for tomorrow. Today is one stop on a journey that began last May and led to protests calling for that accountability in every town and every city in America. But this is just one stop. There is more work to be done. And it's work that all of us should be committed to because as Ben Crump, the Floyd family lawyer, reminded us today, justice for Black America is justice for all America."

George Floyd's death case verdict

Ex Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death case yesterday, on April 21, 2021, almost a year after he pinned Floyd to the ground for nine minutes, which resulted in his demise. Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter and his prison sentence hasn't been announced yet. The verdict arrived after ten long hours of deliberations over two days.

