Stephen Colbert Tests COVID Positive; Jokes He'll Do Anything To 'avoid' Jason Bateman

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID-19, with his diagnosis leading to the cancellation of the upcoming episode of his talk show. The show's makers first announced his bout with COVID on social media and wrote, "Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid-19. Tonight's show is cancelled." They added, "As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd."

Stephen later confirmed the news and updated fans about his health. Being his witty self, Colbert joked he'll do anything to avoid interviewing the Ozark star Jason Bateman, who was set to appear on the now cancelled episode.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, April 22, Colbert wrote, "Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman."

Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman. https://t.co/Vf5Ws5WVcE — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 21, 2022

Batman, along with Ozark co-star Laura Linney were announced as guests on the latest episode. The in-person recordings of The Late Show were resumed by Stephen last June, prior to which he was filming remotely since March 2020, according to PEOPLE.

Earlier, audience members were to show proof of being fully vaccinated against coronavirus to be admitted to the crowd. Talking about the safety protocols last summer, Colbert had stated, "As I said, for all of us to be together safely, everyone in the audience will have to be fully vaccinated, okay? It's like 'No glove, no love.' 'No poke, no joke.' 'No needle, no live interview with Don Cheadle!'"

He also told The Hollywood Reporter, "Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn't see or hear. I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch."

Colbert is the latest addition to the list of late-night show hosts who tested COVID positive. Late Night host Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Seth Meyer were also diagnosed with the virus earlier.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @STEPHENATHOME)