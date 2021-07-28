Stephen Dorff Apologises For Thrashing The Scarlett Johansson Starrer 'Black Widow'

The True Detective star Stephen Dorff, who took several swings at Hollywood earlier this month, recently apologised for thrashing the Marvel film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. Dorff also stated in an interview that he has cleared the air with Johansson and apologised for his comment. Ahead of the release of the film, the actor called Black Widow "garbage" and said he would never do a movie like that. He also compared the film to a bad video game in a candid interview.

Stephen Dorff apologises for thrashing Black Widow

The Blade actor Stephen Dorff recently had a quick chat with TMZ in which he clarified some of his earlier comments that he passed ahead of the release of Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow. Dorff, who earlier said he was embarrassed for Johansson, recently explained that his toll on the film was taken out of context. The 47-year-old clarified that his earlier statement was taken somewhat out of context and called Johansson a great actress. The actor further mentioned how he still is not a fan of films like Black Widow but said that he loves Scarlett and wished her the best for the coming baby. The actor also mentioned how he felt bad about his own comment as Scarlett Johansson is his old friend.

Further in the chat, Dorff added that he had not watched Black Widow yet as he is not a fan of such movies. However, the Felon actor said he liked the Iron Man film and is also looking forward to some DC movies. He then explained his earlier comment and said he felt bad about that interview. When asked if he had heard from Johansson regarding his comment, the Embattled actor said that he has. He also mentioned that he had sent Johansson a note and said she also must have experienced a similar situation at some moment in her career.

Details about Black Widow

The film Black Widow revolves around the events after Captain America: The Civil War. Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff, whose past has always been in the shadows, was revealed. The film also saw how Natasha Romanoff went on to becoming a Shield agent from a Russian agent. The film also saw David Harbour and Rachel Weisz playing the role of Romanoff's parents. Florence Pugh played the role of Natasha's sister, Yelena Belova in the film.

IMAGE: STEPHEN DORFF FAN AND MARVEL STUDIOS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.