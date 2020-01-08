'This Is England' Actor Stephen Graham Stars In Crime Drama 'White House Farm'

A new crime drama series White House Farm will be starring This Is England actor Stephen Graham on ITV on January 8. The story revolves around the deaths of Nevill and June Bamber, who were killed in 1985 alongside their adopted daughter Sheila Caffell and her two sons, Daniel and Nicholas. The true incident is based on the family who was shot dead in an Essex farmhouse. Police suspected that Sheila( played by Cressida Bonas) who suffered from schizophrenia, was responsible for the murders. The preliminary reports said that she had shot her relatives before turning the gun on herself, as it was found in her hands. As the investigation was carried on it was suspected that a murder-suicide may not be the actual case and chances are there that someone else had carried out the killings.

Show to begin on January 8

The show will be starring Stephen Graham, Cressida Bonas, Mark Addy, Freddie Fox, Mark Stanley, Gemma Whelan, Alex Davies, Alfie Allen, Amanda Burton and Nicholas Farrell. The show will begin on January 8 and will document the case that baffled law enforcement. At first, it was believed that Sheila had shot her relatives before turning the gun on herself, as it was found in her hands, however, as the investigation continued, suspicions were raised that someone else had carried out the cold-blooded killings.

About the plot

Sheila's adoptive brother Jeremy Bamber was also convicted and sentenced to life in prison, with no possibility of parole. It was also found that Bamber had tried to stage the scene of the murder to make it seen the Sheila was responsible, so he could benefit from the large inheritance. Bamber maintains that he is innocent of all crimes, however, his lawyers have made several attempts to have his case reviewed. While speaking to an international media outlet, the writers of the drama series said that they wanted to look at the story from the viewpoint of its effect on those involved, further adding, that the series is an incredibly compelling true crime story.

