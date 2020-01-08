Stephen Hawking Birth Anniversary: Films And Shows Based On The Theoretical Physicist

Stephen Hawking was an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author. He was the director of research as well as the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge. He has been reported by Stephen Hawking’s website that he was regarded as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Einstein.

Hawking was awarded by numerous titles and enjoyed a lot of commercial success. He was diagnosed with an early-onset slow-progressing form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 1963. He was gradually paralysed over the decades, however, despite losing his speech, he was able to communicate using the speech-generating device. Today marks the birth anniversary of the great academician who passed away in March 2018. There have been many films and television series written about him, here are some of the most well-known movies and television series based on him.

The theory of everything (2014)

Pic/ IMDb

The Theory Of Everything is a biographic film that deals with the rarely discovered angle of romance in the life of Stephen Hawking. The film revolves around the relationship Stephen Hawking shared with his wife. The movie was directed by James Marsh and was an adaptation of the book written by Hawking’s wife Jane. The screenplay of the movie, however, is written by Anthony McCarten. The film stars Hollywood biggies like Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones and Tom Prior in key roles.

Hawking (2004)

Pic/ IMDb

Hawking is a biographic drama that revolves around the well-known Lucasian Professor of Mathematics. The drama series documents the life and work of Stephen Hawkings who despite being diagnosed with motor neuron disease at the age of 21 made revolutionary discoveries in the world of science. The series is directed by Philip Martin and written by Peter Moffat. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Brandon and Tom Hodgkins in pivotal roles.

Genius By Stephen Hawking (2016)

Pic/ IMDb

The television series- Genius helps people understand matters of science in an easy way. The topics discussed on the show include big questions like time travel as well as life in the universe. The television show stars Stephen Hawking, Alex Filippenko and Marisol Ferra. The show has only one season that was released in 2016.

The Big Bang Theory (2007)

Pic/ IMDb

The show revolves around science and the life of scientists or rather the lack of it outside their laboratories. The show successfully brought out the light humorous side of Stephan Hawking in front of the world. Hawking made many guest appearances in the show and was highly appreciated by the audiences. The Big Bang Theory stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons as well as Kaley Cuoco amongst others.

