Stephen King Mourns Loss Of Popular Actor William Hurt; Lauds His 'immense Talent'

Known for his films including Kiss of the Spider Woman, Body Heat, Gorky Park, etc. Academy Award-winning actor William Hurt breathed his last on March 13, 2022. He was hailed for his charisma and on-screen presence and several actors including the likes of Jonathan Frakes, Jennifer Tilly, Rebecca Staab and many more paid tribute to the late star on social media. Joining the list, author Stephen King also took to his Twitter handle a day after the actor's demise and mourned his loss.

Stephen King on William Hurt's demise

Stephen King headed to his Twitter account on March 14, a day after the demise of the popular Marvel star and expressed his sadness regarding the news. Calling him a 'fine actor,' he recalled that he once did a reading of his book Low Men in Yellow Coats from the Hearts in Atlantis collection. He also hailed his 'immense talent' as he added a joke in his tribute to the Hollywood star. His tweet read, "Very sorry to hear about the passing of William Hurt. He was a fine actor, an Academy Award winner. He also did a classic reading of my story "Low Men in Yellow Coats," from HEARTS IN ATLANTIS. I loved hitchhiking on his immense talent."

Very sorry to hear about the passing of William Hurt. He was a fine actor, an Academy Award winner. He also did a classic reading of my story "Low Men in Yellow Coats," from HEARTS IN ATLANTIS. I loved hitchhiking on his immense talent. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2022

Jonathan Frakes also took to the micro-blogging site and posted a black and white picture of the late star as he called him a 'complicated, compelling, brilliant' actor. Jennifer Tilly too recalled some memories she shared with Hurt on the sets of their film Do Not Disturb and called him a 'brilliant actor'. Several netizens and fans of the artist's work also paid tribute to him on social media after the news of his death made headlines.

Rip #WilliamHurt. We worked together on this film that shot in Amsterdam. So sad he is no longer with us. He was a brilliant actor. pic.twitter.com/XQUvM0cmDO — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 14, 2022

William Hurt's death

According to reports by Deadline, the death of the actor was confirmed by his son, Will, who revealed that his dad passed away of natural causes in the comforts of his home only a week ahead of his 72nd birthday. The publication reported that the statement read, "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes."

Image: AP