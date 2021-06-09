Stephen King's 'Christine' Is All Set To Be Adapted By 'Hannibal' Director Bryan Fuller

Creator of shows like Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery Bryan Fuller will now direct an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Christine. This will be Bryan Fuller’s first feature film directorial. The project will be helmed by Sony Pictures and Blumhouse.

According to a report by Variety, Bryan Fuller is all set to direct the cinematic adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Christine. Jason Blum will produce the project under the banner of Blumhouse whereas Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban from Sony Pictures will act as executive producers of the movie. The project is still in the early stages as Fuller writes the screenplay. The story is set in the late 1970s and revolves around a guy named Arnie who fixes up a 1958 Plymouth Fury which is haunted by the previous bad owner who named the car after Christine. Soon, Arnie starts taking the old owner’s personality and appearance, and the car seems to have it out for his best friend, new girlfriend and anyone else getting between Arnie and Christine. Further details regarding the cast and the release datew haven't been revealed yet.

This will be Bryan Fuller’s first feature film after having a career of three decades in television including some amazing projects like Hannibal, Wonderfalls, Pushing Daisies, Star Trek: Discovery and American Gods. Previously, Bryan Fuller even adapted a different Stephen King novel called Carrie for NBC as a television movie. He created the project along with David Carson. Bryan Fuller has also helmed projects like Dead Like Me, The Amazing Screw-On Head, Heroes, Mockingbird Lane and Star Trek Short Treks. He started his journey as a screenwriter in 1997 by writing two episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Stephen King’s novel Christine has also been adapted previously in 1983 by Columbia Pictures which was directed by John Carpenter and written by Bill Phillips. The film featured Keith Gordon in the lead role. Stephen King's another adaptation is also taking place with Apple TV Plus called Lisey's story. Stephen King would also act as an executive producer for this project.

