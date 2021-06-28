Stephen King's Horror Film 'Children Of The Corn' To Come Out In 4K Ultra HD In September

Arrow Video, the British independent distributor of world cinema, cult, art, horror and classic films on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD, announced their full September release slate. According to Bloody Disgusting, the announcement features that the original adaptation of Stephen King’s Children of the Corn is coming to 4K Ultra HD disc for the very first time. In addition to this, the Solo 4K release of Children of the Corn will also be accompanied by a three-film trilogy set of the franchise

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn 4K adaptation

As per the website, the trilogy set will include Children of the Corn, Children of the Corn II and Children of the Corn III. With the first film on Region Free 4K disc and the subsequent sequels on Region 2 Blu-ray discs, the new editions will, unfortunately, only be made available in the UK for the time being. Stephen King’s Children of the Corn 4K restoration will be developed from its negative format to improve clarity. The disc also includes extra audio commentary from the makers of the film including its director and actors.

Talking about the Trilogy set, it will also be reportedly sold as Blu-ray set constituting more exclusive interviews by Children of the Corn II director David Price and Children of the Corn III screenwriter Dode Leveson. The trilogy set and the 4K restoration disc both come along with the film’s original trailers. It will be available for purchase from the month of September 2021.

About the film, Children of the Corn

Penned by Stephen King, Children of the Corn short story was first published in March 1977. The plot of the story revolves around the life of a couple who end up in an abandoned Nebraska town that is inhabited by a cult of murderous children. They worship a demon that lives in the local cornfields and believe that everyone above the age of 18 must be killed. The story was adapted in a film back in 1984 spawning a whole new horror film franchise. The 11th film and a prequel to the 1984 film was released in October 2020.

(Image: Still from Children of the Corn)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.