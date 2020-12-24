Stephen King's 'Revival' Isn't Happening As It's 'expensive', Reveals Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan teased fans in late 2019 that he would be adapting Stephen King’s one of the best books Revival novel for the big screen after two successful flicks- Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep series. However, according to the reports by Cinema Blend, the project isn’t moving further. In an interview with Josh Boone on The Company of The Mad podcast, Mike revealed that his version of Revival isn’t happening.

Mike Flanagan reveals Revival project isn't moving forward

It was while speaking to Josh, the co-creator and executive producer on the new show The Stand mini-series on CBS All Access, that Mike revealed the sad news. As a part of their conversation, the news came up organically. Josh said that he was quite interested in Revival adaptation himself and in being a part of the production. It was while figuring out the logistics that he discovered that the project was expensive. He believed he couldn’t do justice to Stephen’s novel without changing everything and he didn’t want to do that.

Responding to Josh, Mike added that he stepped on the same landmine and ended up in the exact same place. He suggested to Josh that they could meet someday and share boards, drafts and the raw copies of their version. Mike further revealed that he loves the project even though he felt it was so expensive. Josh Boone further continued to say that he had Samuel L Jackson to play Charles Jacob in the project. He said that the beauty of Revival book comes from how long the time period takes place over and to do that with two actors is challenging.

Stephen King’s Revival was first published in 2014. The plot of the novel revolves around the life of Jamie Morton and his lifelong relationship with a man named Charles Jacobs. The story continues when Charles is struck by a terrific tragedy that changes his life forever. The tragedy also leaves an ineffaceable imprint on the central character of the novel. While growing up, Jamie deals with his obstacles on his own and later finds himself encountering his old minister several times. Every time the duo connects, Jamie learns about the strange experiments that Charles conducts which are fueled by his obsession with electricity.

