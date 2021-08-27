Sterling K Brown Comes Together With Mark Duplass For Sci-fi Movie 'Biosphere'

Emmy Winners Sterling K Brown and Mark Duplass have joined hands for an upcoming sci-fi movie titled Biosphere, more details about which are still under wraps. The This Is Us star Sterling and The Morning Show fame Duplass will be seen together in Mel Eslyn feature directorial debut, as per PTI reports.

Biosphere to star Sterling K Brown and Mark Duplass

The movie, whose production has been completed, is penned by Eslyn and Mark Duplass. The project is being bankrolled by Duplass Brothers Productions and Zackary Drucker, who has previously co-directed the Duplass Brothers produced documentary series The Lady and the Dale. Mel Eslyn, who was named Duplass Brothers Productions's president in 2017, is known for backing movies like The One I Love, Paddleton and Outside In among others. The production house has been founded by Mark and his brother, Jay (of The Chair fame).

Talking about Sterling, the two time Emmy award recipient is known for his contribution to NBC's hit show This Is Us. He has also delivered award-winning performances in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he won his first Emmy, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has also been a part of the Marvel Universe's Black Panther as well as Frozen 2 and Waves. His upcoming projects include the Indie film Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, which has recently wrapped production. He is represented by CAA, JWS Entertainment, Jill Fritzo PR and Ziffren Brittenham.

As for Duplass, he will next appear in Season 2 of Apple TV Plus The Morning Show, for which he received an Emmy nomination in 2020. The Netflix series Wild Wild Country also gave him another Emmy Win for executively producing it. Apart from this, he is credited with movies like Togetherness, The Puffy Chair, Humpday, Your Sister’s Sister, Bombshell as well as the Oscar-winning Zero Dark Thirty among many others. Mark Duplass is represented by ICM Partners and Fusion PR.

Mark, along with his brother Jay Duplass as well as Eslyn, founded the company in 1996 to create projects for film, television and digital media. Their collaboration with HBO has resulted in hit series that include Room 104, Togetherness as well as the animated show Animals. Among other projects are HBO’s The Lady and the Dale, Language Lessons, (co-written by Duplass), activist Ady Barkan's life-based documentary Not Going Quietly, and the upcoming Hulu series Sasquatch, which is set to air this spring.

(With PTI Inputs)

(IMAGE- AP)